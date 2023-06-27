Tue. Jun 27th, 2023

 

Lake Ozark Firefighters Extinguish Late Night Brush Fire, Possible Arrest Reported

All News State News Top Stories Tuesday, June 27th, 2023

Unconfirmed reports indicate that an arrest has been made in connection to a brush fire in Lake Ozark.

Firefighters responded around 10:30 Monday night to the gas station in the 33-hundred block of Bagnell Dam Boulevard and, upon arrival, discovered flames coming up the hill from behind the gas station.

KRMS News was at the scene of the fire which was extinguished before the search for a possible suspect focused on the area at the bottom of the hill. Further reports indicate that this type of incident has been widespread lately around the lake area.

KRMS News will pass along more details when made available.

All News State News Top Stories Tuesday, June 27th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com