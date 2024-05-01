Lake Ozark Fires City Clerk – Hunt Now Underway For Replacement

The search begins to fill a key position in Lake Ozark City Hall.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says the board of aldermen, on Monday, met in an executive session to decide on the personnel move…“It was announced that the board opted to terminate our current city clerk, so we will be moving forward with the hiring process on that soon.”

Fry also says, in the interim, the city is asking for a little patience while the search and transition takes place in finding a new clerk…“We assure you that, while there may be a couple of hurdles that you may not be use to, we want to make sure everybody has a smooth experience and our staff will accommodate everyone as best as we can.”

There was no timetable given for the city to have a new clerk hired and in place.