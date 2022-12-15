Lake Ozark Gives First Round Approval To Change Zoning Ordinances For Nightly Rentals

The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman gave a proposal to change zoning ordinances to allow nightly rentals in residential neighborhoods a first reading last night, and then voted to support it.

The vote was 4 to 2 which means the measure will go to a second reading and face a final vote, likely at the board’s next meeting.

Last week the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 2 in favor of the proposal despite opposition voiced by a majority of speakers during recent public comment sessions.

Opponents say nightly rentals create a potential nuisance for nearby residents and sometimes public safety problems.

Proponents say allowing nightly rentals is good for The Lake Area economy and that proper management can reduce the potential negatives.