Last Call For Comments On Missouri Library Rule

It’s “last call for comments” on the Missouri Secretary of State’s proposed new library rule which he says will shield minors from age-inappropriate materials and protect parental rights.

The proposal from Secretary Jay Ashcroft was officially published in the State Register on November 15th.

That means Thursday brings a close to the public comment period on the proposal which would force libraries that receive state funding to implement a policy for keeping such inappropriate books, videos and other materials off limits to juveniles.

Comments can be emailed to the secretary’s office through 11:59 PM Thursday.

Reporter Reporter Chris Barnum