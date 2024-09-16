UPDATE: Suspected Impaired Bus Driver Formally Charged with 20 Felony Counts in Camden County

No drunk driving charge, at least yet, but the Camdenton R3 bus driver suspected of being drunk while driving with nearly two-dozen children aboard late Friday afternoon has formally been charged with 20 felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

That’s according to a press release issued by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s office which identified 44-year-old Brett Emehiser as having been the bus driver.

The probable cause statement filed by the highway patrol alleges that Emehiser nearly fell out of the bus, failed multiple parts of the field sobriety test and registered a point-1-8 blood alcohol content when tested with a portable unit.

Emehiser is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail with additional charges expected to be filed as the highway patrol continues its investigation.