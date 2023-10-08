Lake Ozark Preparing To “Finish The Year Strong” As December Is Around The Corner

With the fall season now well underway and winter not too far off, lake area municipalities remain busy taking care of business.

In Lake Ozark, Administrator Harrison Fry says now is the time that the general public can get an idea of how the board of aldermen is focused on what’s ahead for the city.

“They’ll start to see some information regarding the 2024 budget, which will identify some of those infrastructure projects we’ve discussed as well. We’ll be moving forward with some contracts for engineering and construction on some road projects, waterline projects to over the next probably 60, 90 days.”

Other than that, Fry also says the rest of the year will be business as usual with the typical issues such as license and insurance renewals, and trying to end the year on a high note accomplishing goals for 2023.