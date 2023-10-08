Macks Creek Students Set To Start New “Wrestling” Club Activities

The athletic venues will be a bit more crowded during the winter sports season for the Macks Creek Pirates.

That’s according to Superintendent Doctor Josh Phillips who says the Pirates will be hitting the mats when the calendar turns over to December.

“Head coach Chris Paschal, who was an assistant over at Camdenton before he came to teach math for us at Macks Creek, started a club and it has been so successful…so we are going to have our first foray into high school wrestling for both boys and girls.”

The Pirate and Lady Pirate grapplers will begin their seasons competing in the Osage Quad against Fatima, Warsaw and the host Indians.

That action is set for December 1st.

The junior varsity, according to the Macks Creek District website, is scheduled to begin its season in the Eldon JV Tournament on December 28th.