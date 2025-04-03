Lake Ozark Resident Killed in Accident on Community Bridge

A 20-year-old from Lake Ozark is dead after a two-vehicle accident on the community bridge.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 9:30 Thursday morning when a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old from Brumley was stopped in traffic facing south on westbound Route-MM when the vehicle driven by the Lake Ozark man hit the stopped vehicle from behind.

Both vehicles crossed over the center before coming to rest facing east in the middle of MM.

The Lake Ozark man, who not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead a short time later at Lake Regional Hospital. The Brumley teenager was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.