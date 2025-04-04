One Hurt in Mobile Home Fire in Morgan County

A mobile home fire late Wednesday night in the 15000 block of Everglade Road in Morgan County destroys the home and sends the occupant with burns to the hospital.

Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Joe LaPlant says initial reports indicated that a person was trapped inside the home. By the time personnel arrived, the victim was out of the home and in a neighbor’s vehicle before being taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West Ambulance.

Firefighters from Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Mid-County were able to shuttle water to the scene from Hurricane Deck Elementary and bring the blaze under control in a little over 30 minutes while COMO Electric also responded to cut power to the home. Crews were on the scene for about four hours.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting to determine the cause which has not been released as of yet.