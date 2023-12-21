Lake Ozark Says Deal For Both Casinos Still In The Works

After running into what appeared to be a speed bump to bring a casino to Lake of the Ozarks, momentum is now building with the possibility of, not just one, but two casinos being developed.

Officials in Lake Ozark back in mid-June shot down a resolution of support for the Osage Nation’s plans before supporting just last week the local Osage River Gaming group’s efforts to do the same.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says, just because the city is not currently supporting the Osage Nation, those plans are anything but a dead issue.

“There was language included in there that, you know, the city is still expected to continue working with the Osage Nation to determine some agreements moving forward on what their project and the partnership looks like long term with them. And I think that both parties, the nation and the city, want to see those relationships be better defined moving forward.”

The Miller County Commission this week also approved an endorsement of the local group’s efforts which also include the backing of Bally’s and trying to get an initiative petition on the November-2024 ballot.

The ballot issue, if approved, would the state to issue a 14th license for a casino specifically earmarked to be located at Lake of the Ozarks.