Lake Ozark Man Faces Drug Charges Following Search Of His Residence

A Lake Ozark man lands in the Camden County Jail after county deputies, troopers from the highway patrol and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group serve up a search warrant late last Friday in the 200-block of Wilmore Lane.

Sergeant Scott Hines says the search uncovered cocaine, fentanyl powder, drug paraphernalia and two loaded handguns.

Taken into custody was 33-year-old Timothy Green who is formally charged with two counts each of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the weapons and the controlled substances at the same time.

Green is free after posting a $75,000 bond with his next court date set for January 16th.

****Release:

Late Friday evening, 12-15-23, sheriff’s deputies from the Horseshoe Bend Patrol District, MSHP Troopers, and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant at a residence in the two hundred block of Wilmore Road in Lake Ozark.

During the service of the search warrant deputies located cocaine, fentanyl powder, drug paraphernalia, and two loaded handguns. Twenty-eight-year-old Timothy V Green of the residence was arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

Green is charged with two counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of the Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Green was assigned a $75,000 bond which he later posted and is due in the Associate Court of Camden County in mid-January.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.