Lake Ozark Sends Osage Nation Request Over Legal And Ethical Issues On Possible Casino

Questions concerning “legal and ethical issues related to legislative activities” are being raised when it comes to the possibility of an Osage Nation casino landing in Lake Ozark.

The board of aldermen, Thursday afternoon, convened into a special meeting and immediately adjourned into a closed session to take care of, what appeared on the published agenda as, a legal matter.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says, during that closed session, the board voted to authorize and direct the city attorney to draft a letter to the Osage Nation’s legal counsel inquiring on the legal and ethical issues being raised.

Just last week, the board voted to table a resolution of support in favor of the Osage Nation which would’ve opened the way for communicating with the tribe about specific details of their planned casino.

No other action was taken during Thursday’s special meeting which took about two hours.