Osage Beach Clears Way for the Oasis at Lakeport Redevelopment Project

The next step is taken to clear another hurdle in the future $360-million Oasis at Lakeport project in Osage Beach.

“An ordinance designating a portion of the city of Osage Beach, Missouri, as a redevelopment area. Approving the Lakeport Village tax increment financing redevelopment plan.”

Mayor Michael Harmison, Thursday night, introducing the second reading of an ordinance declaring the area of the development on Jeffries Road as blighted and approving the issuance of tax increment financing for the project.

Speaking before the roll call vote, Alderman Richard Ross addressed the issue of opposition being voiced about the city’s actions.

“There’s some implications out there on social media and so forth that we’re being Big Brother and, you know, and their people are going to get thrown out and things like that. And to this date, no one spoke against this from the Timeshare community.”

The vote to approve the ordinance was unanimous 4-0 with two aldermen absent from the meeting.