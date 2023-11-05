Lake Ozark Special Board Meeting Taking Place Tuesday Regarding Upcoming Projects

Future developments and improvements will come into focus during a special meeting of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen.

On the agenda is a resolution accepting a proposal for underwriting and selecting an underwriter for the purpose of entering into a loan and-or issuing certificates of participation.

Projects included in the action…the overlook water extension, Lighthouse Road and Bagnell Dam Boulevard improvements.

The Lake Ozark Special Board of Aldermen meeting is set to begin at 5:30 this next Tuesday afternoon in city hall.