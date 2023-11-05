Weekend Accidents Injure Two People Across Camden & Miller Counties

A 64-year-old from Wildwood escapes with only minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident on north highway-5 near Sellers Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened early Friday evening when the pick up driven by Michel Lantz traveled off the right side of the road.

Lantz then overcorrected sending the truck back across and off the opposite side where it overturned.

Lantz was wearing a seat belt and was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Lantz also faces a pending DWI charge.

Also, a two-vehicle accident on highway-42 just west of Swinging Bridges Road sends an Iberia women to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened just before 3:00 Friday afternoon when 36-year-old Patricia Sweeney, of Brumley, was slowing to make a turn and was hit from behind by 22-year-old Wayne Greer, of Eldon.

The only injury was to passenger in Greer’s vehicle, 22-year-old Rhianna Jones of Iberia.

Jones suffered minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.