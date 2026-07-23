Lake Ozark Teenager Killed in Jefferson County Accident

A Lake Ozark teenager is dead following a double-fatality accident in Jefferson County south of St. Louis.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 2:00 Wednesday morning on Route-MM at Miller Road in House Springs.

The report says the SUV was being driven by a 19-year-old male from House Springs when it ran off the road and struck a rock bluff.

Neither the driver nor the 17-year-old boy from Lake Ozark were wearing their seat belts at the time. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Highway Patrol accident reports no longer identify those involved in traffic accidents.