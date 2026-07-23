Linn Creek House Being Renovated Damaged by Fire

A house in the Linn Creek area is damaged after an early-afternoon fire on Thursday.

Osage Beach Deputy Chief Steve Lucas says personnel arrived on the scene on Capstone Drive, off Camden County Route-A, and discovered smoke showing from the large house which had been under renovation.

Mutual aid was requested with the Mid-County, Lake Ozark and Gravois fire districts along with Mercy Ambulance responding to the scene while Sunrise Beach and Eldon fire provided move-ups to cover the Osage District during the call.

Water also had to be shuttled into the scene. Damage was described as heavy.

There were no injuries and personnel were on the scene for about two hours.