Lake Ozark To Hold Public Hearing Tuesday Regarding Property Tax Rates

A public hearing to take comments on the proposed property tax rate in Lake Ozark highlights an otherwise busy agenda tonight for the board of aldermen.

On the table is a proposed tax rate of 23.07 cents which is projected to bring into the general fund a little more than $257,000 for 2023.

Following the public hearing, the board is expected to consider a first-reading on the proposed tax rate.

Among other items up for discussion tonight include the Overlook Road water project, the 2024-2026 Capital Improvement Plan and approving a contract with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department for basic K-9 officer training.

Tonight’s Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting begins at 6:00 in city hall.