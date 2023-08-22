MODOT Projects Continue Despite Ongoing Heatwave

Several MoDOT projects continue around the lake area and beyond including the epoxy work on the overpass bridges in Osage Beach.

One concern addressed Monday morning on KRMS Radio was the need to do more mowing and picking up trash.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says mowing and trash will be taken on head-on as soon as a joint chip seal project between the MoDOT sheds is finished up.

“We are actively mowing. We’ve got a few tractors in the area mowing. So you can expect mowers in Camden County on Route Five and 54 this week to try to get our majors wrapped up. And as well as picking up trash, I just drove across the Grand Glaze Bridge and noticed it’s starting to accumulate.”

You can check out MoDOT’s website for a complete list of planned projects in the lake area and their scheduled timetables.