Smilehub Ranks Missouri 33rd Of “Best States For Community Connections”

The non-profit tech website SmileHub.org has put together a study of the best states for community connections.

How does Missouri rank…?…only 33rd in the study which took into account 21 key metrics including community well-being and togetherness, financial and social support, and stability detractors.

Ranking the worst when it comes to community connection…according to SmileHub.org…are Nevada, New Mexico and Louisiana while Massachusetts, Utah and Minnesota are at the top of the list.

Full Report:

With the holiday season just around the corner, and only 58% of U.S. adults stating they are proud to be Americans, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Community Support and the Best States for Community Connection in 2025.

To highlight the best states for community connection and the ones that have the most room to improve, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of community support charities per capita to the volunteer rate to the number of hate crime incidents per capita.

Most Tight-Knit States States in Need of Improvement 1. Minnesota 41. Arizona 2. Utah 42. Florida 3. Massachusetts 43. Mississippi 4. North Dakota 44. South Carolina 5. New Hampshire 45. West Virginia 6. Vermont 46. Alabama 7. Nebraska 47. Arkansas 8. Connecticut 48. Nevada 9. South Dakota 49. New Mexico 10. Pennsylvania 50. Louisiana

Key Stats

Utah has the highest volunteer rate – 2.5 times higher than Rhode Island, which has the lowest rate.

– 2.5 times higher than Rhode Island, which has the lowest rate. Vermont has the most community & social services workers per capita – 3.2 times more than Alabama, which has the fewest workers.

– 3.2 times more than Alabama, which has the fewest workers. California has the most community support charities per capita – 8.4 times more than New Hampshire, which has the fewest charities.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://smilehub.org/blog/best-states-for-community–connection/213