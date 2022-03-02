News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Featured Stories Local News

Lake Polar Plunge Raises Record-Breaking Funds

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 1, 2022 , ,
plunge

It’s a major win for the Lake of the Ozarks and the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Officials say the event, which benefits the Special Olympics of Missouri, raised a record breaking $228,748 dollars.

Last year the event raised some $70,000 in comparison.

This year’s event at Public Beach # 2 saw even more competitions, with a new Chili Cookoff and a Children’s “plunge” event.

The money raised is used to help send children with special needs who participate in the Special Olympics in Missouri, to the annual competition event in Orlando Florida.

That event is hosted by Disney and takes place on June 5th through the 12th.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News

Whittle Avoids Trial, Pleads Guilty

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Featured Stories Local News School News State News Top Stories

Fort Leonard Wood Army Band Goes on Tour to Local Schools

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Featured Stories Local News

Ameren Announces Annual Lake Cleanup Event

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Whittle Avoids Trial, Pleads Guilty

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Featured Stories Local News School News State News Top Stories

Fort Leonard Wood Army Band Goes on Tour to Local Schools

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Featured Stories Local News

Ameren Announces Annual Lake Cleanup Event

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

‘People’s Convoy’ Continues Trucking Through Missouri

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com