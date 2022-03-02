It’s a major win for the Lake of the Ozarks and the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Officials say the event, which benefits the Special Olympics of Missouri, raised a record breaking $228,748 dollars.

Last year the event raised some $70,000 in comparison.

This year’s event at Public Beach # 2 saw even more competitions, with a new Chili Cookoff and a Children’s “plunge” event.

The money raised is used to help send children with special needs who participate in the Special Olympics in Missouri, to the annual competition event in Orlando Florida.

That event is hosted by Disney and takes place on June 5th through the 12th.