A tornado safe building is coming to the School of the Osage.

It’s being built out of funds secured through grants with FEMA and SEMA and it’s expected to house around 500 people.

In addition to the tornado protection, the school intends to use it as a multi-purpose facility.

The building is expected to be finished by October 2023 and it will be open to the public during tornado warnings, but only after school hours.