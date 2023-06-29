Lake Regional Prepares For Possible Influx Of Heat Related Illnesses With Ongoing Heat Wave

It almost sounds like a broken record but, with Mother Nature turning up the heat, health officials around the lake area continue to urge you to be especially careful over the next couple of days.

Lake Regional Physician Assistant Ryan Rogers says by recognizing the signs of heat exhaustion you just may be able to save yourself from a trip to emergency room for a case of heat stroke.

“There’s a lot of things that sort of are similar amongst them, but certainly the big thing that you watch for is if you can see the signs of heat exhaustion and get those things taken care of, then the heat stroke scenario really isn’t an option or really won’t play out.”

Those signs to watch for include pale and sweaty skin, muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, weakness and general fatigue.

If you start to experience a combination of those symptoms, you should immediately call for help so you can get checked out.