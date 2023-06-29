Rock Island Trail To Officially Be Adopted As The 93rd State Park In Missouri

The intersection where the Katy Trail and the Rock Island Trail come together in Windsor will soon be a place of celebration, as the Rock Island Trail is officially adopted as part of the Missouri State Park System.

It’ll be a “who’s who” of local and state officials getting together Friday morning for the ceremony as The Rock Island Trail State Park will become the 93rd addition to the Missouri State Park System.

It will include the 47 miles of the trail already built and opened in 2016, as well as the 154-mile stretch of the Rock Island railroad corridor between Windsor and Union.

Future plans for the Rock Island Trail, once complete, also stretches through the lake area, most notably, with stops in Versailles and Eldon.

Across the Lake Region, the trail hits the Lake cities of Ionia, Cole Camp, Stover, Versailles, Barnett, Eldon, Etterville, Eugene, Henley, Meta, Koelztown & Freeburg.

The trail also includes 2 of the state’s most unique bridges, including a massive structure over the Gasconade River and a bridge over the Osage River south of Bagnell.

Rock Island Trail State Park announcement/official naming

When: 10am on Friday, June 30th, 2023

Where: Katy Trail/Rock Island Trail intersection in Windsor, Missouri – about 1/4 mile east of the trailhead in downtown Windsor

Parking: Katy Trailhead in Windsor (501 W Florence, Windsor MO) or if that area is full, the best option may be nearby Henry County Jr/Sr High School (210 North St, Windsor MO) – a short bike ride from the trail.