Lake Regional Health System has officially chosen their next leader.

Interim CEO Kevin McRoberts is now officially the CEO after a decision by the Lake Regional board of directors.

McRoberts has been in this position since January 3rd, taking over for Dane Henry who left for another job opportunity.

In a release, board President James Judas Jr indicated that McRoberts was “Clearly the right choice” and that the board is confident he will “continue our improvements for our patients and building relationships with the community.”

McRoberts has been with Lake Regional for 22 years, working as COO and executive Vice President.

He and his wife Courtney, live in Osage Beach and have two children, John and Sarah.

***Press release:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach has named Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. McRoberts has been serving as interim CEO since Jan. 3.

“Kevin is an experienced executive who has a proven ability to provide strategic leadership,” said James D. Judas Jr., president of the Lake Regional Health System board of directors. “Following an extensive nationwide search that included many well-qualified candidates, it was clear Kevin is the right choice to maintain Lake Regional’s momentum.

“Great things are happening here, including advancements for our patients, quality improvements and market growth,” Judas said. “The board is confident Kevin will build on our goals for serving the region while also strengthening community relationships.”

McRoberts has more than 25 years of health care experience, including 22 years at Lake Regional. Prior to serving as interim CEO, McRoberts was executive vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing Ancillary Services, Facilities, Human Resources, Operations and Rehab Therapies.

McRoberts said he is looking forward to the challenge.

“We have an amazing team at Lake Regional, whom I am proud to serve,” McRoberts said. “During the past few years, we have rallied together around our Culture of One, embracing our values to meet the challenges of the pandemic and to grow our organization for those we serve. I look forward to working with the medical staff and employees to continue these efforts to provide the best possible care for our community.”

Before joining Lake Regional in 2000, McRoberts served as chief executive officer for Missouri Advantage in Jefferson City, a provider-sponsored HMO, and as executive director with Conemaugh Health Systems in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He has a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Missouri in Columbia and bachelor’s degree in management from Missouri State University in Springfield.

McRoberts is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Locally, he has served in leadership roles in various community organizations, including the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, University of Missouri Extension Council of Camden County and board secretary for Osage Beach Fire Protection.

McRoberts and his wife, Courtney, live in Osage Beach and have two children, John and Sarah.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialists, including for cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

###

PHOTO CAPTION: Lake Regional CEO Kevin McRoberts, FACHE