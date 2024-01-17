Lake West Chamber Preparing For Annual St. Patty’s Day Boat Parade

Believe it or not, we are just two months away from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Lake of the Ozarks style.

And of course that means, among the many activities taking place, the St. Pats Boat Parade on the west side.

“So you can join us on one of the celebration cruise boats, and tickets are available for that right now. Tickets are $50. Um, and then day of cruise. There are $60 to get them in advance, but we’re going to try and have two cruise boats out there. Also, if you’d like, you can also bring your own boat.”

Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman also says prizes will be handed out for the best decorated boats and costumes.

There will also be the annual Pub Crawl on the west side that night featuring 14 stops along the way.

More information about the St. Pat’s activities can be found on the Lake West Chamber’s website.