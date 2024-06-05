Lake West Chamber Says Still A Few Slots Left For Annual Lake Golf Tournament

The Lake west Chamber of Commerce is still looking for a few good linksters to fill the card at this weekend’s annual golf tournament. That’s according to Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman.

“We still have about 4 or 5 openings left, in case someone’s interested. You don’t have to be a member to come join us at the Golf Tournament. Check starts at 11:30 and we Tee Off at 1 o’clock.”

The tournament is taking place on the Indian Rocks course with more information about the event available by contacting the Lake West Chamber.

As for weather, Koenigsman says not to worry because he put in a request for sunshine, mild temperatures and not too much wind.

“We’ve had 100 degree temperatures…..we’ve had rain…..and hopefully this year we’ll get the good weather.”

So far, so good with sunshine and about 80 degrees in the forecast for Sunday.