Large Natural Cover Fire in Laclede County Prompts Regional Response

A regional response involving at least 20 fire districts and departments were called upon Tuesday afternoon to a natural cover fire covering more than 150 acres and threatening multiple structures, vehicles and livestock.

Sleeper-Stoutland Assistant Fire Chief Samantha Dale Vaughn says upon arrival to the area of Starling Drive about 15 acres were burning with the fire moving toward a wooded area.

Changing wind directions and the speed of the moving fire prompted additional resources, including from here in the lake area, with crews attacking the blaze and setting up structure protection.

The Red Cross also responded to provide fire ground support for the crews.

It took more than six hours to bring the fire under control and for the command to be terminated.