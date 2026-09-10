Security Policy Being Considered for Camden County Administration Building

The issue of security in the Camden County Administration Building appears to be a topic which is really sending out mixed signals from within…should the public be allowed to carry firearms in the building or should they continue to be banned from doing so?

The county commission spent the better part of an hour discussing the possibility of removing the scanner screening people at the back entrance and opening up the front doors and giving the public the right to carry inside common areas…an issue Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton says needs to be addressed in policy form.

As it currently stands, it is known that some county employees do carry inside the respective offices where they work.

Plans are to draft a policy regarding security in the admin building for the commission to review during its meeting in a couple weeks with a possible vote on the proposed policy to be considered on the 29th.