Laurie Care Center Fire Quickly Extinguished

Some anxious moments at the Laurie Care Center when smoke started to fill a hallway Monday afternoon.

Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says that personnel were on the scene within minutes and located the source of the blaze which originated in a furnace. They were able to make quick work in putting the fire out.

Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Sunrise Beach along with personnel from Lake West EMS and the Laurie Police Department. No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced due to the incident.