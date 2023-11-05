Laurie Elks Lodge Looking For Basketball Stars For Competition

Laurie Elks Lodge-2507 is putting the call out for a few sharpshooters.

The lodge is hosting what’s being called the “Hoop Shoot-23 coming up next Saturday, the 18th, in the Versailles High school gymnasium from 9-AM until 12-noon.

Awards will be given to the top three free throw shooters in each age group…boys and girls 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.

First-place finishers will have the chance to advance to district competitions with those winners moving onto state and then to the national competitions which will be held in Chicago.