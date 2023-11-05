fbpx

Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

 

Laurie Elks Lodge Looking For Basketball Stars For Competition

All News RSS Feed Entertainment Front Page News Sunday, November 5th, 2023

Laurie Elks Lodge-2507 is putting the call out for a few sharpshooters.

The lodge is hosting what’s being called the “Hoop Shoot-23 coming up next Saturday, the 18th, in the Versailles High school gymnasium from 9-AM until 12-noon.

 Awards will be given to the top three free throw shooters in each age group…boys and girls 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.

First-place finishers will have the chance to advance to district competitions with those winners moving onto state and then to the national competitions which will be held in Chicago.

All News RSS Feed Entertainment Front Page News Sunday, November 5th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony