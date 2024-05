A 65-year-old from Richland is seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday afternoon along highway-133 one mile north of Richland.

The highway patrol Lawrence Richey tried to make a left turn and travelled into the path of 25-year-old Dillon Zeigenbein, also from Richland.

Zeigenbein was not hurt while Richey suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Mercy in Lebanon.