Leah Martin Announced As Next Director For Marine Dealers Association

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association has a new executive director for when current director Mike Kenagy officially retires.

The association initiated a nationwide search when Kenagy announced his pending departure and has come up with Leah Martin to fill the role.

Martin is no stranger to boating currently serving as Executive Director of the Shootout and will fill a dual role when she officially takes the position with the marine dealer’s association.

Martin also has 23 years under her belt working in the non-profit sector.

Martin will begin her new position on December 1st and work with Kenagy who is officially staying on until after the final of four LOMDA boat shows for 2024.

****Full Release:

After a nationwide search, The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association announced today that they have selected Leah Martin as their Executive Director following the announcement of current Executive Director Mike Kenagy’s retirement.

Kenagy will stay on with the Association through next year’s September In-Water boat show. Martin will begin her new position on December 1st and work with Kenagy through all 4 of next year’s Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealer Association’s boat shows.

Leah Martin has 23 years of working in the non-profit sector, including the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, and most currently as the Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. Martin will continue her position with the Shootout as well as LOMDA.

Martin said, “I am excited to strengthen my relationship within the marine industry & the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association membership. I look forward to bringing my knowledge of community collaboration, event planning, fundraising, and passion for the boating community and industry to the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association. While the Shootout and Lake of the Ozark Marine Dealers Association are different organizations, the missions align to promote the marine industry and grow tourism at the Lake. I look forward to serving the community in both roles.”

Mike Kenagy said, “We are thrilled to have Leah Martin take over as the Executive Director of the Association. The association and its boat shows will surely benefit from her leadership”.

At the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealer Association boat shows, consumers are able to get one-stop shopping with numerous lake marinas exhibiting their new lineup of new watercraft. In addition to the marinas, there are also many other lake vendors exhibiting everything associated with boating and with lake living.

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association is made up of over 38 lake area marine dealers as full members, and 46 associate marine related members representing all the top lines of boats, marine accessories, docks, personal watercraft and everything else to promote fun on our local waters.