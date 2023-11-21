fbpx

Chiefs Fall To Eagles In Monday Night Football Superbowl Rematch Game

Last night’s Super Bowl rematch does not go the way of the Chiefs in Kansas City.
It would be the Eagles coming out on top 21 -17, improving Philly to 9 -1 on the year.
Meanwhile the Chiefs dropped to 7 -3.Now Hertz does have those two rushing touchdowns, but really the Chiefs defense, they came to play 5 sacks to go along with 9 tackles for loss.
But Patrick Mahomes couldn’t really be the difference maker.Completed only 24 of 43 passes.
Does throw for two touchdowns, but throws an interception as well.
A disappointing result on what was a very highly anticipated game.

Reporter Brendan Matthews