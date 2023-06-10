Lebanon Hosting Classic Car Celebration Event Next Weekend

They’ll be getting together for a little celebration under the new arches next week in downtown Lebanon.

That’s according to Rebecca Ruppard from the tourism office who says the get together will be a fun event for all.

“We’ll have the street shut down, commercial street shutdown lined with classic cars, people floating around. The stores will remain open. A lot of them will. And we’ll have food trucks over at our market, and we have music from Fat Mike and the bartenders. So it’s just basically a little Friday night festival.”

The Downtown Cruise In, officially, will run from 5-9pm next Friday.