Camdenton R3 School Board Set To Meet On Monday With Busy Agenda

New business appears to highlight the next Camdenton R-3 Board of Education meeting.

Discussion items appearing on the published agenda include approving the district’s technology improvement plan, approving capital projects, an activities review and discussion about free and reduced meals.

The board will also consider M-S-B-A policy updates and travel reimbursement guidelines.

Personnel related issues will also be discussed during an executive session.

The Camdenton R-3 board meeting, next Monday afternoon, begins at 5:30 in the administration office board room.