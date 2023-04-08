Lebanon Man Appointed To MO Community Service Commission By Governor Parson

A Lebanon man is among the latest in a round of appointments by Governor Mike Parson to various boards and commissions.

Gib Adkins, who currently serves as a Regional Outreach Administrator for the central region of Missouri State University, was appointed to the Missouri Community Service Commission.

Adkins brings plenty of practical experience to the appointment.

Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions.

Gib Adkins, of Lebanon, was appointed to the Missouri Community Service Commission.

Mr. Adkins currently serves as Regional Outreach Administrator for Missouri State University Central Region. He and his wife, Angela, have owned and operated an independent insurance agency for the past 35 years in Lebanon. He has served as Assistant District Governor for Rotary International, past president of the Lebanon R-III Board of Education, and a member of the Lebanon City Council since 2015. Mr. Adkins holds a Bachelor of Science in political science and history from Missouri State University.

Marie Lasater, of Licking, was appointed to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission.

Ms. Lasater has served as the Texas County Coroner since 2017. She is a board certified Fellow with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, certified by the American Association of Suicidology, and is a member of the American Association of Forensic Scientists. Ms. Lasater holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Medical University of South Carolina.