Missouri Senate Still Reviewing Sports Betting Bill In General Assembly

Sports wagering continues to be a hot topic in the Missouri General Assembly.

Senators spent most of Wednesday afternoon and evening discussing Senate Bill 30.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville is the sponsor.

He tells his colleagues this measure would authorize sports wagering…

“With increase gaming, there will likely being increases in problem gambling. Which is why the Senate Substitute also sets aside $1 Million Dollars for the State’s Compulsive Gambler’s Fund.”

Missouri lawmakers have been looking at ways to legalize sports betting in our state for some time.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Steven Roberts of St. Louis talked about the financial status of the Missouri Veterans Commission Capital Improvement Trust Fund…

“Given that we haven’t changed this admission fee amount in over 30 years…we’re trying to catch up in the changes of the dollar due to inflation.”

Senate Bill 30 has been set aside for further consideration.

In the meantime, the number of weeks left in the 2023 legislative session is growing smaller.

When lawmakers return from Easter break, there will be five weeks remaining.