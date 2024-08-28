Lebanon Man Faces 25 Years In Prison Along With 25 Years Supervision In Child Porn Case

A 43-year-old Lebanon man is sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole followed by 25 years of supervised released on charges of sexually exploiting children.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ordered the sentence on Tuesday against John Anthony Carpenter along with an order to pay $15,000 in restitution to his victims and register as a sex offender upon his release.

Law enforcement executed a warrant at Carpenter’s residence in April-2022 in relation to two separate child sexual exploitation investigations in Connecticut and New Jersey.

Carpenter admitted to viewing child porn, sending child porn and soliciting child porn from multiple victims before entering a guilty plea in late January of this year.