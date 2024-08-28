First Round Of Construction Starts For I-70 Lane Additions In Mid-Missouri

Construction on the first project within MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program is underway.

The work along the eastbound and westbound lanes stretches between Callaway County Route-J/Millersburg mile marker 137 and Callaway County Route-M/Hatton mile marker 144.

While the work is underway, MoDOT says motorists will encounter barrier walls, narrower lanes, and reduced speeds.

This week, on Thursday, traffic through the work zone is expected to be heavier with the Mizzou fans heading for Columbia for the Tigers’ opener.

Traffic is also expected to be heavy heading to the Lake for the holiday weekend.

$2.8 billion in General Revenue is being used for the project to build a third lane of I-70 across the state in each direction from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

More information about the project is available on MoDOT’s website.