Lebanon Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Now Facing New Charges In Pulaski County

A Lebanon man already behind bars on child pornography charges is extradited to a neighboring county.

25-year-old Jerrion Pierre Stringer was already in the Laclede County Jail on fifteen counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He was being held on $300-thousand-dollars-bond.

It was discovered that he had homes in both Laclede and Pulaski County.

Stringer was first investigated after a cyber tip about child porn being uploaded and being saved.

After going through a legal process, the Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force task force did a search of Stringer’s home in Laclede County.

Evidence seized allegedly shows not only possession but the production of child pornography.

Lake Area Cyber Crimes has requested that the assistance of the Illinois Internet Child Exploitation Task Force to locate two child victims in that state.

Stringer is under investigation for offenses there as well.

He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Jail.