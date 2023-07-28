Sunrise Beach Woman Facing Embezzlement Charges Enters “Not Guilty” Plea & Requests Bond Hearing

A 46-year-old Sunrise Beach woman accused of embezzling at least $2.8-million from her former employer has been arraigned entering a “not guilty” plea and requesting a bond hearing to be held.

Danielle Thomas is formally charged with felony stealing over $25-thousand and forgery allegedly admitting to forging 367 checks and using the stolen money from the unidentified business for personal expenses.

Thomas, who also filed an appeal after being denied services by the public defender’s office, is next scheduled to be in court for counsel status and a bond review on August 7th.

Thomas is being held without bond.