Lebanon PD Investigating Body Found In Burning Car Over The Weekend

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating the discovery of body after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire.

Detective Sergeant Kacie Springer says the call to the back parking lot of the Budget Inn Hotel, at 1140 Millcreek Road, was received shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning.

Fire personnel were able to quickly put the fire out before discovering the body.

The Lebanon PD and State Fire Marshal’s Office are treating the case as suspicious pending an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased is currently unknown but investigators are working on developing leads.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Lebanon police.