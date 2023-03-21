Lake Ozark Fire Partners With Johnson County Ambulance District

Call it an unfortunate need but a satellite paramedic program is on its way to the Lake of the Ozarks and, specifically, to the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District.

Deputy Chief David Woodward made the announcement on Friday that the district is teaming up with the Johnson County Ambulance District to bring the program to the lake area which will help alleviate what’s being called a paramedic shortage.

The collaboration between the two districts is considered a first of its kind program and scheduled to begin in mid-June at Lake Ozark’s District station house-1 on Bagnell Dam Boulevard.