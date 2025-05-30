fbpx

MODOT Says Grass Cutting Is Starting To Get Underway

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hoping that patience really is a virtue…at least for the next couple weeks or so.

It’s grass cutting time for MoDOT which, according to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, means some slow-going if you come across any of the work crews assigned to the task.

If you see a warning truck parked on the shoulder or helping to to to warn folks of the mowers out in traffic ahead, slow down. Give them some room. Pass when appropriately.”

Roeger also says grass cutting crews will pull to the side when they can to let traffic get by.

Reporter Mike Anthony