Lees Summit Man Survives Boat Fire – Boat A Total Loss

A Lees Summit man escapes injury but his boat is not as fortunate after the engine overheated and caused the boat to catch on fire.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon at the 40-mile marker of the main channel in Camden County.

When crews from the Gravois and Sunrise Beach Fire districts arrived on the scene, the 32-foot boat was fully involved.

The operator of the boat, 41-year-old Michael McCoy, was not injured.

The boat, however, is a total loss.