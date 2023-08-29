fbpx

Union Man Injured After PWC Hits Buoy Cables On The Main Channel

A 59-year-old from Union is seriously hurt after the PWC he was riding impacted some buoy cables at the point-one mile marker of the main channel in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened late Sunday afternoon when Kevin Koester was traveling at a high rate of speed and came off throttle causing him to lose control of the steering sending the PWC into the cables.

Koester was wearing a life jacket and suffered serious injuries…he was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Reporter Mike Anthony