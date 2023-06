A Linn Creek woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a big rig along U-S-54 at Spring Valley Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol report says it happened around 4:45 Thursday afternoon when 42-year-old Jerrit Lee, of Mansfield, was trying to change lanes and struck the back of a car driven by 80-year-old Mary Snelling, of Linn Creek.

Lee was uninjured while Snelling suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.