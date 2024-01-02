LO Profile Magazine Teams Up With Governor Parson To Honor 2 WW2 POW’s

L-O Profile Magazine is teaming up with Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Parson along with Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Kehoe to recognize two World War-2 P-O-W’s from Missouri.

98-year-old Sergeant Ralph Kalberloh and 100-year-old Wilburn Rowden are being recognized during the reception which will also officially launch the January-February issue of L-O Profile.

The reception will take place this next Thursday, January 4th, from 4:00-5:30pm at the Governor’s Mansion.