LO Profile Magazine Teams Up With Governor Parson To Honor 2 WW2 POW’s

Sunday, December 31st, 2023

L-O Profile Magazine is teaming up with Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Parson along with Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Kehoe to recognize two World War-2 P-O-W’s from Missouri. 

98-year-old Sergeant Ralph Kalberloh and 100-year-old Wilburn Rowden are being recognized during the reception which will also officially launch the January-February issue of L-O Profile. 

The reception will take place this next Thursday, January 4th, from 4:00-5:30pm at the Governor’s Mansion.

Reporter Mike Anthony