Recreational Marijuana In Missouri Could Soon Spike In Cost

Be prepared to pay more for recreational marijuana.

The reason? A shortage of product.

A price spike between anywhere from 50 to 60 percent is expected.

Adult’s have only been able to legally use the product just under 2 months.

Producers haven’t been able to make enough product to keep up with customer demand.

Marijuana growers have also been faced with higher producer prices.

The flower and bud cycle for the plants takes roughly four months.

Any reduction in price might not happen until the middle of the summer.